Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 172.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.1 %

PH stock traded down $22.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,022. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

