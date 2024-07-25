Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,076 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,511,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 130,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 67.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,600,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,121,543. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

