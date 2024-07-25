Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 863 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 342,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

