Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $147,421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in State Street by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,841,000 after buying an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in State Street by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,145,000 after acquiring an additional 573,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after acquiring an additional 385,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 383,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 479,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,112. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

