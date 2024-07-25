Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KRNT opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $719.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $17,014,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 282,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 104.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 72,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

