KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

