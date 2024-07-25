Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,002,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,108. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

