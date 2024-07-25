Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KZR stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.28.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
