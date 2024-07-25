Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KZR stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

