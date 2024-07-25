Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 7,076.2% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KZIA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

