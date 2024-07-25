Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

