Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,250,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 3,750,181 shares.The stock last traded at $37.06 and had previously closed at $37.29.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 658,957 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

