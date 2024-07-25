JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

HAL opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $400,070,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

