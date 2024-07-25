Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle traded as high as $245.19 and last traded at $244.96, with a volume of 26161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.04.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
