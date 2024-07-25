Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle traded as high as $245.19 and last traded at $244.96, with a volume of 26161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

