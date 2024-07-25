Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading Down 2.8%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.44 and last traded at $133.99. Approximately 75,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 309,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at about $147,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,063,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Articles

