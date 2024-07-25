JMP Securities Begins Coverage on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $12,128,734.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,786,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,959,610.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,881,319 shares of company stock worth $153,451,448. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

