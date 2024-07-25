i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Shares Down 4.8%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 166,588 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

i(x) Net Zero Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pär Arne Lindström purchased 250,000 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,333.16). Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

