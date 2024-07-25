Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 1,218,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,210. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

