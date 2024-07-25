Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

