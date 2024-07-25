InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 711 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,556. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

