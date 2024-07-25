Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $9.49 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $95.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $9.49 or 0.00014814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00041953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,321,659 coins and its circulating supply is 467,133,325 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

