International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 12,605,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,383.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

