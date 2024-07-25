Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

IBKR opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

