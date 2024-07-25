Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Down 1.6%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 5,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the period.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

