Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £140.06 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £140.06 ($181.14).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £135.70 ($175.50).

On Friday, May 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.14).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 301 ($3.89) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.49. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 314.50 ($4.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

