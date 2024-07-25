Insider Buying: MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,333.33).

MinRex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 54.17 and a quick ratio of 38.96.

Get MinRex Resources alerts:

MinRex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MinRex Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the exploration of gold, silver, copper, lithium, tin, tantalum, and other base metal projects in New South Wales (NSW) and Western Australia. The company holds 70% interests in the Marble Bar North, Marble Bar South, Daltons, and Bamboo Creek gold projects in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia; and 100% interests in the Deflector Extended Gold project located at Gullewa in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for MinRex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinRex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.