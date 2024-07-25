Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.95. 188,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

