Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,599. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

