Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.38 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $8.97 on Wednesday, hitting $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 899,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $181.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $1,166,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $1,166,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,104.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock worth $167,900,777. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

