IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $21.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Insider Transactions at IMAX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMAX Price Performance
IMAX stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.70.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
