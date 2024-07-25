IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $21.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

