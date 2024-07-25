ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

