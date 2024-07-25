ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-$15.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45-$8.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.33.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.77. The stock had a trading volume of 900,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.22. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

