Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.00

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 42789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HY shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. Research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

