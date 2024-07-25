HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 4.7% Higher

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 10,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 129,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

