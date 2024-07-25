Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $16.00 at Argus

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Argus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,881 shares of company stock worth $844,003. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

