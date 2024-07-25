HSBC Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Buy”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

