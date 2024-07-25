Howard Hughes (HHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHH opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

