Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 188,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.