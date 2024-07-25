Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Bank of America

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $214.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.91. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

