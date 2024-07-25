HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 1,621,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

