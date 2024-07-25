Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

