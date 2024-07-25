Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0669 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $37.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00043558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.04038 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06773757 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $47,341,391.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

