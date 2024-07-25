Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,022 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 610,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,212. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

