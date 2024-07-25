Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 130,000 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Navient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

