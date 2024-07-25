Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.55. 1,099,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,301. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.