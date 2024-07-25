Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $9.86 Million in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RDDT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.07.

Reddit Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RDDT traded down 0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 61.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,075. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of 37.35 and a 12-month high of 78.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 63.03.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately 40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last 90 days.

About Reddit



Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



