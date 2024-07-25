Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of REX American Resources worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,946,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in REX American Resources by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 116,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 114,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $843.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.96.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

