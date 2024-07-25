Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $44,919,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Freshworks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,731,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 over the last three months. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 2,725,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

