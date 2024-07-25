Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187,591 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. 1,209,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $67.66.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

