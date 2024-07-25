Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176,424 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,994,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $276.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

