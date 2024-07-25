Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.14. 1,034,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,197. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.58 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

